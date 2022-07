‘Blistering’ Beijing blasted as MI5 and FBI warn China poses ‘game-changing challenge’

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray joined with Military Intelligence Section 5 (MI5) chief Ken McCallum at the security service’s headquarters in London to discuss the threat posed by China on Wednesday. Mr Wray even suggested Beijing had been taking note of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Talking about the Chinese threat to Taiwan, the FBI chief said Beijing was looking for ways to protect its economy against potential sanctions.

Mr Wray said: “We call that kind of behaviour a clue.”

The pair also accused the Chinese Communist Party of a “blistering” effort to hack and steal Western advances in technology and research.

They also alleged Beijing was using the West’s democratic, media and legal systems to their own advantage.

JUST IN:┬áPutin facing new threat as West tipped to forge ‘United Nations Army’ to obliterate Russia