Bret Michaels: Poison star’s tragic health battles – from diabetes to brain haemorrhage

The publication reported: “He may have had a bad reaction to medication that is related to COVID … medication that triggered a reaction as a result of his diabetes.”

Michaels confirmed the health ordeal on Thursday via his Instagram page, writing: “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!

“I was truly fired up to get on stage in Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible.

“I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and the Classless Act!!!”