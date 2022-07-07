Call of Duty: Mobile – Free Codes (July 2022)

Call of Duty: Mobile has risen in popularity in the past few years. Although a mobile version of the standard Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Mobile (also called COD: Mobile) offers an equally entertaining action-packed FPS experience.
One of the features that keep players coming back for more are the customizable looks of your operators. There are tons of cosmetics to collect and use in the game. But whether you are a newbie or a veteran of Call of Duty: Mobile, you might want to take advantage of the free codes.
And we’ve got you covered. Check out the in-depth guide and updated lists of codes for Call of Duty: Mobile below.
What is Call of Duty: Mobile?
Call of Duty: Mobile is a lightweight version of its bigger brother Call of Duty. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision, it is one of the most successful mobile FPS games.
Available on Android and iOS devices, COD: Mobile offers multiplayer and battle royale modes. Players can take on the role of one of the iconic Call of Duty operators such as David Mason, Thomas Merrick, Simon Riley (aka Ghost), and more.
There are also special modes in the game, including Team Deathmatch and the always-popular zombie themed Undead Siege. Aside from the public team modes, COD: Mobile has official esports events and tournaments with qualifiers and world championships.
Since its launch on October 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile has generated over $480 million and brought in 270 million downloads in its first year. The game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.
What are Call of Duty: Mobile codes?
COD: Mobile offers free codes from time to time. These codes reward players with various freebies, such as skins, weapon blueprints, coins, crates, and other rewards. Many codes offer exclusive, limited edition versions of cosmetics.
Active codes Call of Duty: Mobile (as of July 2022)
COD: Mobile codes listed in this section have been verified to work as of the date last checked.
- CEKKZBZGTS – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEHAZBZWMN – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEHFZBZ9HK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEIGZBZQUX – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEGTZBZGFG – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEGVZBZ9K9 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEGUZBZ79G – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)
- CEKJZBZVQ8 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- CEGKZBZDG5 – Redeem this code for Emote Courtesy reward
- CEGOZBZXM7 – Redeem this code for Emote Survivor reward
- CEBOZBZ54T – Redeem this code for Calling Card skin reward
- CEBNZBZC5C – Redeem this code for Sticker reward
- CEAQZBZCVK – Redeem this code for O.A.T Sticker reward
- CEAPZBZRMR – Redeem this code for Calling Card skin reward
- CEAJZBZ57Q – Redeem this code for RUS Skin reward
- CEAGZBZN8J – Redeem this code for Credit Box reward
- CEABZBZPJ5 – Redeem this code for Frame Frello reward
- CDPNZBZSFX – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- CDNLZBZRBN – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- CDNKZBZJBC – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- CDNJZBZ9UD – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BLMLZCZH88 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- CCOPZCZT3D – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BVVNZMDGZU6VQM – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BVVOZFNLIUZ45E – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BJRLZBZDV8 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- JNQ34TEANEG9R – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BVRPZITKAZADS9 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BEI25I3Y2BDI7829 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- EHEUUE73I63UT6 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- RIEJ1572HE51GE – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- NSHIW629RU2N85 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- 67VHL8XS2SZ1 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- STPW4PR86ZRF – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- USU261863H287E8 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BJMMZCZAQS – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BQIHZBZC4Q – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- SSUXH8S0ELKU – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BQIBZBZJSU – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
Expired Call of Duty: Mobile codes (as of July 2022)
COD: Mobile codes listed in this section no longer work as of the date last checked. You may still attempt to redeem these expired COD: Mobile codes, but are not guaranteed.
- BJUMZBZEWE – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BJMIZCZ9QD – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BJMJZCZ98H – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BJMNZCZWC6 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNUZHBLOZ55A6U – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFQHZBBFRZDPGSW – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZPLPJEZUGRR – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOFZBDGTEJZGMK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFODZBEJFDQZBDU – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOEZOIIIUZ9CKM – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZHTBHAZKWAN – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOEZBAIEPOZF6P – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFQHZBNEELZ8TMJ – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BIVJZBZSUQ – Redeem this code for Don’t Shoot emote
- BIFBZBZSC9 – Redeem this code for The Distraction crate from S6, a nomad skin
- BGMTZBZ4BV – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BJMMZCZAQS – Redeem this code for Ak-47 Trial and Error (7 days limited-time)
- BJMGZCZRGT – Redeem this code for Ak117 Color Burst
- BFQHZBNEELZ8TMJ – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOBZHTBHAZKWAN – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOEZOIIIUZ9CKM – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFNUZLMOLCZVKVK – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BGMVZBZCU8 – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BGONZBZQPB – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BGRCZBZBNE – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BGRBZBZG3K – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BOGRZPZQ4H – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFNGZCZ5EM – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43 – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOEZBAIEPOZF6P- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOGZOJKTZAKKA- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BGMPZBZWVQ- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins
- BFNMZBCVNNDZ6GD – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBFUVIOZ5K4 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBJDNPRZE8J – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBGTJIRZH6N – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBKEMCHZQ33 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBDKLKFZBD9 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBKMJEUZUJP – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBLGLJZ6CJ3 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBLIRIFZVUV – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBGICRRZWQT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBGGEAKZUX7 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBHTVIGZ5NV – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBCIHGCZPSR – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBHCTTJZ4W3 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBHOTHLZUAG – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBBVKJDZH99 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBLBGKLZQK3 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
- BFNMZBCVPORZ64B – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards
How can I redeem free Call of Duty: Mobile codes?
To redeem COD: Mobile codes, just follow these easy steps:
- Login to Call of Duty: Mobile on your preferred device.
- Head to the profile section. You can find this at the top left corner of the MAIN MENU.
- Take note of the UID and copy it.
- Go to the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center at the official site. https://www.callofduty.com/redemption
- Paste your UID on the space provided for it.
- Copy and paste one of the active codes you can find in the list on this page.
- Enter the verification captcha.
- Click on Submit.
Head back to your Call of Duty: Mobile game. Check your inbox to confirm the redemption of your exclusive rewards.
We recommend redeeming COD: Mobile codes as soon as possible, as these have a limited time before they expire.
Where can I find more Call of Duty: Mobile free codes?
You can follow the official Call of Duty: Mobile social media for updates. The developers and publisher provides news and updates through their Twitter and Discord channels.
And you can bookmark our COD: Mobile free codes guide (CTRL+D). These lists will be updated regularly with the newest free promo codes for the game as they are released.
