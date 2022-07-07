Call of Duty: Mobile – Free Codes (July 2022)

Call of Duty: Mobile has risen in popularity in the past few years. Although a mobile version of the standard Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Mobile (also called COD: Mobile) offers an equally entertaining action-packed FPS experience.

Looking for free codes in Call of Duty: Mobile? You found them! Redeem for free stuff!(Images: Activision)

One of the features that keep players coming back for more are the customizable looks of your operators. There are tons of cosmetics to collect and use in the game. But whether you are a newbie or a veteran of Call of Duty: Mobile, you might want to take advantage of the free codes.

And we’ve got you covered. Check out the in-depth guide and updated lists of codes for Call of Duty: Mobile below.

What is Call of Duty: Mobile?

Call of Duty: Mobile is a lightweight version of its bigger brother Call of Duty. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision, it is one of the most successful mobile FPS games.

Available on Android and iOS devices, COD: Mobile offers multiplayer and battle royale modes. Players can take on the role of one of the iconic Call of Duty operators such as David Mason, Thomas Merrick, Simon Riley (aka Ghost), and more.

There are also special modes in the game, including Team Deathmatch and the always-popular zombie themed Undead Siege. Aside from the public team modes, COD: Mobile has official esports events and tournaments with qualifiers and world championships.

Since its launch on October 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile has generated over $480 million and brought in 270 million downloads in its first year. The game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

What are Call of Duty: Mobile codes?

COD: Mobile offers free codes from time to time. These codes reward players with various freebies, such as skins, weapon blueprints, coins, crates, and other rewards. Many codes offer exclusive, limited edition versions of cosmetics.

Active codes Call of Duty: Mobile (as of July 2022)

COD: Mobile codes listed in this section have been verified to work as of the date last checked.

CEKKZBZGTS – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEHAZBZWMN – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEHFZBZ9HK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEIGZBZQUX – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEGTZBZGFG – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEGVZBZ9K9 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEGUZBZ79G – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards (NEW!)

CEKJZBZVQ8 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

CEGKZBZDG5 – Redeem this code for Emote Courtesy reward

CEGOZBZXM7 – Redeem this code for Emote Survivor reward

CEBOZBZ54T – Redeem this code for Calling Card skin reward

CEBNZBZC5C – Redeem this code for Sticker reward

CEAQZBZCVK – Redeem this code for O.A.T Sticker reward

CEAPZBZRMR – Redeem this code for Calling Card skin reward

CEAJZBZ57Q – Redeem this code for RUS Skin reward

CEAGZBZN8J – Redeem this code for Credit Box reward

CEABZBZPJ5 – Redeem this code for Frame Frello reward

CDPNZBZSFX – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

CDNLZBZRBN – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

CDNKZBZJBC – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

CDNJZBZ9UD – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BLMLZCZH88 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

CCOPZCZT3D – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BVVNZMDGZU6VQM – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BVVOZFNLIUZ45E – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BJRLZBZDV8 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

JNQ34TEANEG9R – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BVRPZITKAZADS9 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

EHEUUE73I63UT6 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

RIEJ1572HE51GE – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

NSHIW629RU2N85 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

67VHL8XS2SZ1 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

STPW4PR86ZRF – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

USU261863H287E8 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BJMMZCZAQS – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BQIHZBZC4Q – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

SSUXH8S0ELKU – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BQIBZBZJSU – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

Expired Call of Duty: Mobile codes (as of July 2022)

COD: Mobile codes listed in this section no longer work as of the date last checked. You may still attempt to redeem these expired COD: Mobile codes, but are not guaranteed.

BJUMZBZEWE – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BJMIZCZ9QD – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BJMJZCZ98H – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BJMNZCZWC6 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNUZHBLOZ55A6U – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFQHZBBFRZDPGSW – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZPLPJEZUGRR – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOFZBDGTEJZGMK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFODZBEJFDQZBDU – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOEZOIIIUZ9CKM – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZHTBHAZKWAN – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOEZBAIEPOZF6P – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFQHZBNEELZ8TMJ – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BIVJZBZSUQ – Redeem this code for Don’t Shoot emote

BIFBZBZSC9 – Redeem this code for The Distraction crate from S6, a nomad skin

BGMTZBZ4BV – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BJMMZCZAQS – Redeem this code for Ak-47 Trial and Error (7 days limited-time)

BJMGZCZRGT – Redeem this code for Ak117 Color Burst

BFQHZBNEELZ8TMJ – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOBZHTBHAZKWAN – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOEZOIIIUZ9CKM – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFNUZLMOLCZVKVK – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BGMVZBZCU8 – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BGONZBZQPB – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BGRCZBZBNE – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BGRBZBZG3K – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BOGRZPZQ4H – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFNGZCZ5EM – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43 – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP – Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOEZBAIEPOZF6P- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOGZOJKTZAKKA- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BGMPZBZWVQ- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK- Redeem this code for Exclusive items, coins, crates and also free skins

BFNMZBCVNNDZ6GD – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBFUVIOZ5K4 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBJDNPRZE8J – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBGTJIRZH6N – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBKEMCHZQ33 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBDKLKFZBD9 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBKMJEUZUJP – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBLGLJZ6CJ3 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBLIRIFZVUV – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBGICRRZWQT – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBGGEAKZUX7 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBHTVIGZ5NV – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBCIHGCZPSR – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBHCTTJZ4W3 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBHOTHLZUAG – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBBVKJDZH99 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBLBGKLZQK3 – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

BFNMZBCVPORZ64B – Redeem this code for exclusive limited-time coins, crates, and skin rewards

How can I redeem free Call of Duty: Mobile codes?

To redeem COD: Mobile codes, just follow these easy steps:

Login to Call of Duty: Mobile on your preferred device.

Head to the profile section. You can find this at the top left corner of the MAIN MENU.

Take note of the UID and copy it.

Go to the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center at the official site. https://www.callofduty.com/redemption

Paste your UID on the space provided for it.

Copy and paste one of the active codes you can find in the list on this page.

Enter the verification captcha.

Click on Submit.

Head back to your Call of Duty: Mobile game. Check your inbox to confirm the redemption of your exclusive rewards.

We recommend redeeming COD: Mobile codes as soon as possible, as these have a limited time before they expire.

Where can I find more Call of Duty: Mobile free codes?

You can follow the official Call of Duty: Mobile social media for updates. The developers and publisher provides news and updates through their Twitter and Discord channels.

And you can bookmark our COD: Mobile free codes guide (CTRL+D). These lists will be updated regularly with the newest free promo codes for the game as they are released.

