Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Start Times And Details

An official date hasn’t been confirmed for Season 4 Reloaded, but the mid-season updates for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone should arrive before the end of July. Here’s what we know so far about the big updates.
Season 4 Reloaded start time
Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune arrived on June 22, and given the number of days left in the battle pass, the mid-season point should occur around July 26. And if this mid-season update follows the past update times, Season 4 Reloaded could go live around 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on July 26.