Cameron Norrie aiming to avoid becoming 11th Wimbledon victim to daunting Djokovic record

Players often struggle against left-handers because it requires a different mindset and preparation for the match. Britain’s top-ranked player will need to be at his best to pull off an upset, but Nadal has proven it can be done.

Norrie will have the full support of Centre Court behind him on Friday though, with Henman Hill now dubbed ‘Norrie Knoll’ also set to be packed. Djokovic has also looked beatable in this year’s Wimbledon, dropping four sets on route to the semi-final.

Half of those came against Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final where the Italian took the opening two sets. The No 1 seed looked far from his best, but ended up proving why he’s won six Wimbledon titles with his impressive comeback.