Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield head coach resigns from role with Danny Schofield to take charge

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan has resigned from his position with Danny Schofield stepping up to take charge.

Spaniard Corberan, who guided the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last season where they were beaten by Nottingham Forest, met with head of football operations Leigh Bromby on Wednesday night before quitting his post, with assistant Jorge Alarcon also leaving the club.

The Championship club have announced Schofield will lead the team following the 39-year-old’s resignation.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.