Christian Bale says people ‘laughed’ at idea of serious approach to Batman role

In an interview with the Washington Post, the 42-year-old actor recalled how “tons of people” laughed at him when he talked about his serious approach to Batman for “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

“I would [tell people] we’re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, ‘well that’s just not going to work at all,'” Bale told the publication.

Bale portrayed Bruce Wayne beginning with “Batman Begins” in 2005 and completed the Christopher Nolan trilogy with “Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.

The films were acclaimed — Heath Ledger posthumous won an Academy Award for his role as Joker — and a box office hit, earning roughly $2.5 billion globally.