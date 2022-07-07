CoD Warzone & Vanguard: How to get the Roze night terror florence skin

The Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 4 update for Call of Duty has a lot to offer fans, including four new weapons and significant modifications to the Caldera, Fortune’s Keep map.

While there is a lot to unlock, Season 4 also introduces new packages, one of which is already raising questions because it includes Florence’s Legendary “Night Terror” Operator Skin.

This short, step-by-step guide will show you how to obtain Florence’s Night Terror skin, which many have noted has striking resemblances to the notorious Roze who haunted Vanguard and Warzone lobby areas before being nerfed.

Here’s how to obtain Florence’s Legendary Night Terror Operator skin in Vanguard and Warzone. In Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 (2022), you cannot use the battle pass to gain the Night Terror skin.

How to get Night Terror Florence Operator skin

It resembles Roze in both form and colour, to put it simply. Furthermore, the official Mercenaries of Fortune blog article from Activision referred to Florence’s Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Legendary skin as “menacing.”

The developer published an update on 30th June 2022, which included several nerfs and bug fixes. The Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack was made available in Warzone and Vanguard with the update.

The Night Terror skin, which may be Warzone’s next powerful skin, is contained in this Violet Stealth Pro Pack.

The Violet Stealth Pro Pack has been launched, however it is not yet accessible through the in-game store. As a result, to obtain it, choose one of the links below based on your platform:

The package costs £16.99/$19.99 to buy, which is not a cheap price. Nevertheless, in light of the new Night Terror skin, it could just be worthwhile.

Warzone Violet Stealth Pro Pack content:

Legendary Night Terror Skin for Florence.

Violet Violence Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Blueprint.

Dark Ambient MP40 Blueprint.

Midnight Malice Calling Card.

Hooded Hell Emblem.

Neon Artistry Sticker.

Funeral Director Watch.

Inscribed Reticle.

2,400 CoD Points.

Image from Gaming Intel

The Legendary "Night Terror" Operator Skin for Florence, the Legendary "Violet Violence" and "Dark Ambient" Weapon Blueprints pre-configured for aggressive all-range play, an Epic Watch, a Rare Reticle, and more are all included in this bundle. You'll also receive a substantial 2,400 COD Points, which is enough to purchase a second Store Bundle or Battle Pass.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

