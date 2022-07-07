Covid: The eating habit linked to a lower risk of severe symptoms after infection – study

Two new variants are causing fresh outbreaks of coronavirus across the UK. More infectious than previous strains, the new Omicron subvariants have proven more resilient to antibodies in the inoculated, and those who have previously had the virus. As cases climb, so are hospitalisation rates. New evidence, however, suggests our approach to eating could play a part in our risk of severe infection.

The new findings from the Intermountain Healthcare study, published in the British Medical Journal of Nutrition, Prevention and Health, have highlighted the benefits of intermittent fasting for Covid patients.

Benjamin Horne, director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at Intermountain Healthcare, said in a news release: “You can imagine that during times of food scarcity, there were infectious diseases around.

“Being able to respond to those infectious diseases, when you’re still weakened from not having food, it would make a lot of sense… that fasting is involved in those mechanisms to protect against that infection.”

It had previously been known that intermittent fasting helped lower inflammation, protecting cardiovascular health.