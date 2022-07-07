Damian Lewis Confirms Relationship With Alison Mosshart After Wife Helen McCrory’s Death – IMDb

Categories
Damian Lewis has found love again. More than one year since the passing of his wife Helen McCrory, the Billions star confirmed his relationship with Alison Mosshart while at a summer event for The House of Koko in London on July 6. At the event, Alison and Damian posed together for a photo in which her arm is cozily wrapped around the actor’s shoulder with her face gently leaning on his. Earlier that same day, Alison’s mother Vivian discussed her daughter’s relationship. “I don’t know how much flak I’m going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her,” she told the Daily Mail. “They have mutual friends. I don’t know…



