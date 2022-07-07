Death in Paradise POLL: Should DI Neville Parker be replaced by female detective?

Death in Paradise has been airing on BBC One since October 2011 and Ralf Little is set to return to the fictional island of Saint Marie as DI Neville Parker for season 12. The 42-year-old actor has portrayed the character since 2020 but some fans believe it might be time to “flip the script” and cast a female DI.

Ben Miller joined Death in Paradise for its first series as DI Richard Poole but his character was killed off in 2014.

Love Actually star Kris Marshall played DI Humphrey Goodman on DIP from 2014 until 2017.

Irish comedian Ardal O’Hanlon became DI Jack Mooney in 2017 and remained part of the show until 2020.

Ralf took the reins following Ardal’s exit as the hypochondriac DI who has been caught up in an on-off love affair with DS Florence Cassell.

