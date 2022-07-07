Diabetes: Have diabetes? Do not ‘overindulge’ in a particular type of fruit warns doctor

“When you have diabetes, drinking alcohol can cause your blood glucose levels to either rise or fall, depending on how much you have eaten, how much alcohol you consume, how quickly, and the amount of carbohydrate present in the drink or mixer. Beer and sweet wine can cause blood glucose levels to rise.”

Instead, Doctor Brewer said “moderation is key, as excess alcohol increases insulin resistance and the risk of hypertension, abnormal heart rhythms, fatty liver changes, low blood glucose levels (hypoglycemia) and promotes obesity”.

She continued: “If you are trying to lose weight, limiting your alcohol intake is an easy way to cut back on calories.

“If you have diabetes, your doctor may suggest that you only drink one or two units of alcohol per day.”