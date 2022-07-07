easyJet, BA: Simon Calder shares ‘crucial’ advice for Britons with cancelled flights

“BA doesn’t want to lose any of its slots, that’s partly why it promised such a vast program which it can’t deliver.”

He added: “easyJet has got a really big problem. easyJet is in all sorts of trouble at Gatwick.”

easyJet could announce more cancellations soon as it struggles to cope with staff shortages and a huge flight program.

Simon said: “I hate to be the voice of travel doom but of course we’re also waiting to hear what strike action might be taken by 700 British Airways staff at Heathrow.”