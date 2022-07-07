Electric car drivers warned of high charging costs – Money-saving tips to combat prices

According to the RAC’s newly launched Charge Watch tool, the average price to charge an electric vehicle to 80 percent at a public charger has increased since last year. When using a rapid charger in September 2021, it would have cost £18.81 to charge to 80 percent, with the most recent price data from May 2022, showing it would cost £22.81.

An even larger price increase can be seen with ultra-rapid chargers.

In September 2021, the price to charge at one of these public chargers was just £17.51, but has since risen to £26.10.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, said: “The good news for modern motorists is that an EV’s lithium-ion battery should be good for at least 100,000 miles. In fact, most manufacturers stipulate that distance in their warranties – or around eight years.

“But it still pays to keep battery longevity at the forefront of your mind when enjoying an EV, and there are some simple dos and don’ts when it comes to keeping it in tip-top condition – and making the most out of your battery’s range.”

