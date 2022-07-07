Emma Corrin Says They’re Still Working Out All Their “Complex Gender And Sexuality Stuff”

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed.”
Last year, the My Policeman actor quietly came out as nonbinary when they changed their pronouns on their Instagram account — and then later referred to themselves as queer in a post.
Reflecting on their journey so far, Emma says they don’t think their gender will ever be “fixed,” although they know they “feel much more seen” when referred to as “they.”
“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed, and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me,” Emma said in an interview with Vogue.
Emma, who says they simply “like people” when it comes to their sexuality, added that they’re still working through things as they go along.
“I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy,” Emma explained.
They added when they first came out to their family, their little brother sent them a message, coming out as bisexual.
“The next generation is so much more chill. They are finding a way to express themselves which is less binary in a very organic way. While we’re almost caught in between,” Emma said.
And while sharing their whole journey can be “really scary,” Emma says they know it’s really important.
“If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important. And I met some incredible people through it,” they concluded.
