Emmerdale theory: Dawn Taylor’s secret daughter arrives in the village in maternity twist





Dawn (played by Olivia Bromley) and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are already the proud parents of young Lucas Taylor (Noah Ryan Aspinall) and at the moment, they have agreed not to have any more children. The mother of one is less interested in the idea of having more children in the future on Emmerdale and there could be a very good reason for this. It could be because she has already given up a second child, who it seems she could bring to the village to live with her in next week’s episodes of the ITV soap.

The drama begins as Dawn is devastated to hear her best friend from years ago, Beth, has died from a drug overdose, something which she thought would always happen to her. Having turned her life around, the villager is unsure if she will go to the funeral as it could bring back to many memories. However, Billy encourages her to go and tells her she will regret it if she didn’t say one final goodbye to the deceased. Once at the funeral, the mother of one meets another face from her past, Jade, who is also someone who takes drugs and could be a trigger for her past. Although she knows it’s not a good idea, Dawn agrees to go back to her friend’s house to see if she has also changed her life. READ MORE: America’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell in tears watching Nightbirde

Unfortunately, it seems her optimism was misplaced as Jade is still as troubled as she was when they were younger and continues to take drugs. What leaves Dawn the most horrified is the fact there is a child in the house and she looks like she hasn’t been cared for. With Jade now in the midst of a high, she reveals the truth that the young girl is Beth’s daughter, Clemmie, and the child doesn’t know her mother has died. As the mother of one gets more concerned about Clemmie’s wellbeing, a dangerous man turns up at the house and the tension rises drastically. Needing to come up with a plan fast, Dawn says she will take Clemmie back to live with her and offers her friend money.

Delving back into the past, Dawn could explain to her husband when she found out she was pregnant, she didn’t realise she was having twins. When she went into labour with Lucas, she thought it was going to be plain sailing but she was informed she was going to have two children. Knowing she couldn’t care for both her son and her daughter, she could have given Clemmie to Beth, who had already turned her life around. She thought the young girl would be better off being raised by Beth than she would be living with her. Unfortunately, Beth’s life could have spiralled and this would have led her to start taking drugs again, resulting in her death.

With both children now back in her life, Dawn could tell Billy she wants to keep Clemmie and they could become a proper little family. Billy would still be unsure as Clemmie would believe Beth was her mother and would be confused as to why she’s not around anymore. Will Dawn tell her daughter the truth or will she make the young girl believe her life with Beth wasn’t a complete lie? The actress who plays Dawn, Olivia, has previously spoken out on how drama seems to follow her character around wherever she goes. Following Dawn’s altercation with Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) earlier this year, the soap star said: “Dawn’s a fighter.”

“She’s been through so much in her life and at this final time she’s finally got Billy and she’s in a family unit that she’s really excited about,” she continued. “I think that she’ll really, really fight for her life,” the soap star explained in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine. If Dawn is such a fighter, will she ensure she fights to keep her daughter in her life after so many years apart? And will anyone else make the connection Clemmie has with Dawn, exposing her adoption secret to the entire village? Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.





