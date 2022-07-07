Emotional Naomi Campbell, 52, wipes away tears as she’s awarded honorary PHD

Naomi Campbell, 52, was awarded the PHD title to recognise her special contribution to the fashion industry over the years.

The visibly emotional supermodel was forced to wipe away a tear of emotion as it was formally announced that she can now use the letters ‘Dr’ in front of her name.

A delighted Naomi showed up at London’s Royal Festival Hall to join a crowd of graduating students from The University for the Creative Arts, where she received her doctorate.

She dressed demurely in a beige Burberry jumpsuit with a long black university gown over the top of it.

Outside afterwards, she threw her graduation hat into the air in a gesture of celebration, while fans praised that few others had achieved such a global impact on the fashion industry.