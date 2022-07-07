Five Man Utd stars set to profit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer amid pre-season no-show

Bruno Fernandes

It’s quite a bombshell but Bruno Fernandes may be one to benefit.

Fernandes’ effective partnership for their native Portugal shone brightly at United last season, particularly in the Champions League. But with Ronaldo as the leading man, Fernandes, while still recording respectable contributions, suffered a drop in numbers from his outstanding record across the previous season-and-a-half.

There are significant concerns over whether Ronaldo would adapt to Ten Hag’s fluid attacking system. But with him out of the picture, it would be easier for the Dutchman to instil that style – a style that Fernandes would thrive in as the most attacking midfielder. If he reclaims his place as United’s focal point, he could showcase his very best form in the final third once more.