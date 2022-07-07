Categories
Celebrities

“Friends” Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Says She Regrets Misgendering Chandler’s Trans Parent


“Pronouns were not yet something I understood.”

Friends was, obviously, one of the biggest TV shows of the 1990s — and it’s still plenty beloved today.


Jon Ragel / NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Hardcore fans might recall that Chandler Bing had a trans parent who went by the stage name “Helena Handbasket.” The character was eventually played by Kathleen Turner.


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

When Helena was brought up on the show, characters would frequently refer to her as “Chandler’s father,” misgendering the character as a result. There was even a Season 7 episode titled “The One With Chandler’s Dad.”


NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Marta Kauffman — who’s also behind TV shows like Grace and Frankie — was the co-creator of Friends, and in an upcoming interview she addressed regret for how Helena was misgendered in the show.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

While talking to BBC News (via E! News), Marta addressed the fact that the show “kept referring to [Helena] as ‘Chandler’s father,’ even though Chandler’s father was trans.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Pronouns were not yet something that I understood, so we didn’t refer to that character as ‘she.’ That was a mistake.”


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

This isn’t the first time that Marta’s recently expressed regret regarding Friends. Last week, she told the Los Angeles Times about her plans to donate $4 million to Brandeis University’s African and African American Studies department as a result of the show’s lack of diverse casting.


Nbc / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

Brandeis is Marta’s alma mater.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years,” she said. “Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Marta’s interview with BBC News airs July 11. In the meantime, you can read her conversation with the Los Angeles Times here.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.