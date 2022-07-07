Genshin Impact 3.0 release date speculation and more

When is the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date? Similar to the huge 2.0 update which released the region, Inazuma, along with the Electro vision and a host of new characters – it looks like 3.0 could be just as big.

If the latest rumours are true, the Genshin Impact 3.0 update could showcase the Dendro element, Archon quests, hangout events, new characters, and of course the region, Sumeru. There should be a new story arc, and hopefully an epic boss encounter like Raiden Shogun, who went on to become a playable character.

So here’s everything that we’ve seen so far. It’s worth noting, these are based on rumours and we do not currently have a firm release date for 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 release date speculation

There is currently no release date for Genshin Impact 3.0, but the 2.8 update releases July 13. Genshin Impact works on a six-week schedule, so we could see 3.0 at the end of August.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru

Hoyoverse showed us the first official glimpse of the new region, Sumeru in the 2.8 update livestream. We were shown a small town and views of the lush, green landscape with Sumeru described by Liben as ‘all rainforest and desert.’ It’s unclear whether Sumeru will arrive in the 3.0 update, but going by past trends, these big updates usually introduce a new region and Archon.

Genshin Impact 3.0 characters

The Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page has lit up with leaks of new potential characters coming to the Sumeru region. So far, seven new characters have been leaked and are said to feature in the 3.0 update at some point, or in Sumeru. As Genshin Impact usually gradually releases new characters, we could see these new additions trickle in over the course of a few updates.

The leaked Genshin Impact 3.0 characters are:

Tighnari

Collei

Dehya

Alhaitham

Nilou

Dori

Nahida

While we don’t know much about these new characters, some of them will wield the new Dendro element. You can find out more about upcoming characters with our Genshin Impact new and upcoming characters guide.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Dendro

Dendro is an upcoming Genshin Impact element, and looks like it will provide earth abilities. It has an elemental reaction with Pyro to create burning, with fire spreading across Dendro objects, such as grass. Sumeru’s Statue of the Seven looks like a small child sitting on a leaf, and could be the Dendro Archon, although this isn’t confirmed as of yet.

That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact 3.0, but if you’re looking to get stuck into the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, here’s our Genshin Impact tier list of the best characters, as well as a Heizou build guide, and where you can find new character Heizou’s ascension materials ahead of time.