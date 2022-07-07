‘Going to miss it here!’ Zoe Ball bids farewell to Radio 2 studio amid recent BBC shake-up

Zoe Ball, 51, has been the main host on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast show since 2019, when she took over from Chris Evans. The presenter has taken to Instagram today to share the sad news that it’s her “last day” at her BBC Radio Manchester studio, before she returns to her regular studio at Wogan House in London. This comes at the same time as the BBC’s recent presenter shake-up, as they head to a new stage of success for the business.

Zoe posted the videos of the “sad-looking” studio this morning in view of her 654,000 Instagram followers.

The presenter said in the video: “So last day in BBC Radio Manchester. I’m going to miss it here.

“I’ve had such a lovely time and this morning I got treats from OJ.”

Zoe then showed the banana bread she had received from OJ Borg, the current weekday overnight host on Radio 2.

