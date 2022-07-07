‘Going to miss it here!’ Zoe Ball bids farewell to Radio 2 studio amid recent BBC shake-up

Zoe Ball, 51, has been the main host on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast show since 2019, when she took over from Chris Evans. The presenter has taken to Instagram today to share the sad news that it’s her “last day” at her BBC Radio Manchester studio, before she returns to her regular studio at Wogan House in London. This comes at the same time as the BBC’s recent presenter shake-up, as they head to a new stage of success for the business.
Zoe posted the videos of the “sad-looking” studio this morning in view of her 654,000 Instagram followers.
The presenter said in the video: “So last day in BBC Radio Manchester. I’m going to miss it here.
“I’ve had such a lovely time and this morning I got treats from OJ.”
Zoe then showed the banana bread she had received from OJ Borg, the current weekday overnight host on Radio 2.
The key daytime strands on Radio 1, 1Xtra and Radio 2 are being proposed to move out of London and across the UK.
Radio 1’s Newsbeat team are also relocating to Birmingham, which will also be the base for the Asian Network.
Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Zoe and the BBC for comment.
BBC told Express.co.uk: “Zoe was broadcasting her Breakfast Show from the BBC studios in MediaCity, Salford, this week, but from tomorrow will be back in her regular home of Wogan House studio in London.”
As well as leaving Radio 1, which has been his home since 1998, Scott will also no longer present his Saturday morning show on Radio 5 Live.
