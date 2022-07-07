Grounded passengers ‘not told’ of reimbursements to claim back HUNDREDS

Instead, families are forced to sleep on airport floors or rebook expensive replacement flights home, according to Which?.

Damian McConville, 33, of Belfast, who had to sleep on the floor at Gatwick airport, said easyJet did not tell him and his wife they could be reimbursed up to £880.

Which? has asked the Civil Aviation Authority to investigate. Airlines must rebook passengers at the “earliest opportunity” – and with another airline if necessary.