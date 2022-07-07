Grounded passengers ‘not told’ of reimbursements to claim back HUNDREDS

Instead, families are forced to sleep on airport floors or rebook expensive replacement flights home, according to Which?.
Damian McConville, 33, of Belfast, who had to sleep on the floor at Gatwick airport, said easyJet did not tell him and his wife they could be reimbursed up to £880.
Which? has asked the Civil Aviation Authority to investigate. Airlines must rebook passengers at the “earliest opportunity” – and with another airline if necessary.
But Which? said easyJet was instead directing passengers to its “manage my booking” online section, which gives the option to rebook only one of its own flights.
Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “EasyJet has treated its passengers appallingly, but this is a systemic problem in aviation.”
EasyJet said its website’s delays and cancellations help page “clearly” informed passengers of their rights.
