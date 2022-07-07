High blood pressure: The spice to ‘effectively’ reduce hypertension and boost antioxidants

Blood pressure is an essential indicator of overall health, yet millions of Britons are unaware of their blood pressure reading. When the body becomes hypertensive it means the pressure against the blood vessel walls is high enough to cause a rupture. The addition of one spice to your diet may help lower this risk significantly.

There is evidence that cardamom could have therapeutic potential for people with high blood pressure.

The spice, renowned for its unique flavour, has been used in traditional medicine to aid with digestion.

A study of 20 people has shown that consumption of just three grams of cardamom per day, may suffice to lower blood pressure too.

The adults in the study, who were newly diagnosed with high blood pressure, saw a significant reduction in their blood pressure levels after 12 weeks.

