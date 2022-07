“I’ve had no help in sorting this with either Inverclyde Council or the third party company, who are based in Nottingham, and I’ve had enough,” she told the Greenock Telegraph.

According to Which?, two thirds of parking tickets are overturned after an appeal.

The consumer rights group advise drivers to appeal both formally and informally.

If a council has not responded within 56 days of receiving an appeal letter, it must cancel the penalty charge notice and refund the clamp fee.