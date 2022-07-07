Kate Garraway’s trousers ‘split wide open’ as GMB host panics ‘I’ve ruined it’

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid shared insight into the antics of the Tric Awards and they included some unexpected exposés. The breakfast show host shared with audiences a wardrobe malfunction that had Kate Garraway feeling the breeze.
Celebrating a big win at the awards ceremony, the Good Morning Britain team beat BBC Breakfast, BBC News and GB News to take away the Multi-Channel News prize.
The success didn’t come without its casualties however as both Kate and Susanna suffered major wardrobe malfunctions throughout the evening.
During her speech on stage Susanna let audience members know her dress had burst open and let go of one of its buttons. She spoke to her peers holding a handful of her white ensemble together.
Chatting about the incident on Good Morning Britain, Kate was on hand to give the details on how both women lost pieces of their outfits.
She said: “Susanna was about to go on stage. The button came off as she was about to make a speech when we won, and the back of my trousers split wide open.”
Presenter Ben Shephard didn’t try to hide his laughter at the wardrobe disasters and fell about in fits of giggles.
Kate then shared details of a scrambling wardrobe team who desperately tried to fix her hot pink number whilst simultaneously ordering apology flowers for the designer.
Questioning how the trousers managed to split, Ben quizzed Kate on the true ownership of the clothing.
