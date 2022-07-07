Kate Garraway’s trousers ‘split wide open’ as GMB host panics ‘I’ve ruined it’

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid shared insight into the antics of the Tric Awards and they included some unexpected exposés. The breakfast show host shared with audiences a wardrobe malfunction that had Kate Garraway feeling the breeze.

Celebrating a big win at the awards ceremony, the Good Morning Britain team beat BBC Breakfast, BBC News and GB News to take away the Multi-Channel News prize.

The success didn’t come without its casualties however as both Kate and Susanna suffered major wardrobe malfunctions throughout the evening.

During her speech on stage Susanna let audience members know her dress had burst open and let go of one of its buttons. She spoke to her peers holding a handful of her white ensemble together.

Chatting about the incident on Good Morning Britain, Kate was on hand to give the details on how both women lost pieces of their outfits.

