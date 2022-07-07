Kate shows ‘genuine pleasure’ kissing Will at polo – Meghan more ‘submissive’ with Harry

“Charles was later leaning into their other kiss in a gesture of keenness and a hint of romantic passion,” the expert opined.

What does the body language analyst think of William and Kate’s kiss on Wednesday?

Judi claimed: “For William and Kate the kiss is a much more tempered event, in keeping with the couple’s trait of avoiding overt PDAs in public.

“Their kiss is not an open display of passion, however their subtler signals look just as convincing as Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood number,” the expert noted.