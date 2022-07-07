Katy Times, July 7, 2022

More news for you

Vienna, Austria, is over 5,600 miles from Katy. But a man with Katy ties, now living in Austria, is playing an important role in helping Ukrainian refugees.

The Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center have ordered all Texas school districts to complete safety audits by Sept. 1.

A Katy city official said Tuesday that the city is ready to move forward on expanding the Clay Road-Katy Hockley Cutoff Road intersection, which is becoming a traffic bottleneck as new development moves into that area.

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital is expanding its pediatric services. In addition to its pediatric emergency department, it now offers a pediatric hospitalist team to care for pediatric patients admitted to its pediatric unit.

The Katy City Council June 27 approved a zoning change request, from residential to commercial, for 20.12 acres of land near the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and Crossover Road.

