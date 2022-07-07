Categories
Kim Kardashian “Got Psoriatic Arthritis” From Her Met Gala Weight Loss



Nino / GC Images / Getty Images

If you missed it, Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress to the Met Gala. To be able to fit into it, she lost 16 pounds in 21 days — as the dress could not be altered. Subsequently, many criticized Kim for perpetuating harmful diet culture rhetoric and dangerous weight loss ideals.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

It is important to note that when it comes to restricting food in a similar way as Kim, dietitian Elaina Efird told BuzzFeed, “Losing 16 pounds in 21 days is technically possible, but only through extreme and VERY unhealthy measures such as starvation or semi-starvation. It perpetuates the narrative that you shouldn’t wear clothes at your current size and that instead you should be changing your body.”

However, in a new interview with Allure, Kim revealed that eating meat for her pre-Met Gala diet led to a flare-up of her psoriatic arthritis — which she typically partially manages through a plant-based diet.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she recalled.


John Shearer / Getty Images

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

Despite literally being unable to move her hands properly, Kim maintained that her weight loss was fine. “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life,” she added.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“When you severely restrict foods like she did, you are at risk for passing out and for your essential electrolytes dropping to a point where you may need to be admitted to a hospital to replenish those electrolytes,” Efird told BuzzFeed.

Broadly speaking, Kim said that she doesn’t feel as if she is responsible for unrealistic beauty standards. Despite being a billionaire with numerous resources, she said, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs.”


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

You can read more about what a dietitian had to say about Kim’s Met Gala weight loss here.



