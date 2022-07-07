Kim Kardashian “Got Psoriatic Arthritis” From Her Met Gala Weight Loss



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images



It is important to note that when it comes to restricting food in a similar way as Kim, dietitian Elaina Efird told BuzzFeed, “Losing 16 pounds in 21 days is technically possible, but only through extreme and VERY unhealthy measures such as starvation or semi-starvation. It perpetuates the narrative that you shouldn’t wear clothes at your current size and that instead you should be changing your body.”