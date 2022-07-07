Lewis Hamilton stops short of calling for Boris Johnson’s head as he blasts UK politics

Lewis Hamilton has criticised UK politics as he claims government’s around the world were “letting down their people”. The Seven-time champion said the UK needed to be “going in the right direction” just two hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced out of Downing Street.

Sky Sports host Ted Kravitz asked Hamilton about the importance of cheering up the Silverstone crowd last week amid the political drama in the UK. Hamilton responded that he wanted to see “positive change” in the near future.

He explained: “I think it’s good to have these positive events happening that are taking our mind away, distracting us from what’s happening in the world. I mean Jeez. It’s not just in the UK, it’s everywhere.

“All countries and all governments are not [doing] good at the moment and are letting down their people. Just hoping for positive change in the future.