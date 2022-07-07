Lewis Hamilton stops short of calling for Boris Johnson’s head as he blasts UK politics

Lewis Hamilton has criticised UK politics as he claims government’s around the world were “letting down their people”. The Seven-time champion said the UK needed to be “going in the right direction” just two hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced out of Downing Street.
Sky Sports host Ted Kravitz asked Hamilton about the importance of cheering up the Silverstone crowd last week amid the political drama in the UK. Hamilton responded that he wanted to see “positive change” in the near future.
He explained: “I think it’s good to have these positive events happening that are taking our mind away, distracting us from what’s happening in the world. I mean Jeez. It’s not just in the UK, it’s everywhere.
“All countries and all governments are not [doing] good at the moment and are letting down their people. Just hoping for positive change in the future.
“Let’s hope the last steps we have seen in this past week… hopefully the UK needs to be going in the right direction.”
The Mercedes star’s comments were made less than two hours after the Prime Minister addressed the nation to quit after being pushed out by his party. His resignation comes after more than 50 MPs stepped down from ministerial positions over the past 48 hours.
