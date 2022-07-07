Macron facing £90bn nightmare as ‘desperate’ France forced to nationalise EDF over flaws

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the move yesterday, noting increasing government ownership from 84 percent to 100 would give allow them to restructure the debt-laden energy company, while dealing with a major energy crisis. EDF, which owns nuclear power plants in both France and the UK, is one of Europe’s biggest utilities and is a critical aspect of the country’s energy strategy, as France relies on nuclear power for 70 percent of its electricity.

However, in recent years the company has been faced with immense debt, nuclear reactor flaws and cost overruns on nuclear plants in France and Britain that reach in the billions of euros.

In a speech, Ms Borne said: “I confirm to you today that the state intends to control 100 percent of EDF’s capital.

“We need to ensure our sovereignty in the face of the war (in Ukraine) and the looming colossal challenges.”

However, Dr Paul Dorfman, an associate Fellow at SPRU University of Sussex, dismissed the idea that this move was because of anything except EDF’s debt problems and nuclear reactor flaws.

In a tweet, he described the plan as a “desperate measure by Macron”.