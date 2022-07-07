Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Antony and Lisandro Martinez as duo both push for move

De Jong played under Ten Hag for two seasons before leaving for Barca in 2019. However, United are struggling to agree a fee for the 25-year-old.

The arrival of Malacia also points to Ten Hag’s knowledge of the Dutch game. On signing for United, the left-back said: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United.

“This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here