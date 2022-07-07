Marcus Bignot: Former Birmingham Women coach handed seven-game touchline ban for homophobic comments

A former Birmingham coach found to have used homophobic language towards Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner during a Women’s Super League match in February has been handed a seven-match touchline ban.

Marcus Bignot, who was the assistant manager of Birmingham at the time of the incident on February 13, was charged with misconduct by the Football Association in March, which he denied.

The FA confirmed on Thursday an independent regulatory commission had found the charge to be proven following a two-day hearing in May.

In addition to the ban, Bignot has been ordered to attend a face-to-face education course.

The commission found it proven that Bignot had said to Skinner, following an incident in the 17th minute of the match: “Maybe if you had a bit of p**** in you and in your life, then maybe you’d be better for it and at your job.”

The FA’s position was this comment was homophobic as he was aware of Skinner’s sexuality. This was denied by Bignot, who said he was oblivious to her sexuality even though Skinner’s partner was a former Birmingham player.

The commission determined it was “not credible” that Bignot was unaware of Skinner’s sexuality.

The commission heard from a number of witnesses to the incident among the Tottenham staff, who it found “credible, compelling and articulate” and dismissed a claim by Bignot’s legal team that they had colluded to incriminate him.

It decided that “on the balance of probabilities” Bignot had made the comment.

The commission’s written reasons stated: “The regulatory commission are not concerned with the question whether Mr Bignot is homophobic, nor does it make any finding of such.

“He has been found to have made a comment which was obviously homophobic and wholly unacceptable. It is particularly important that homophobic comment, the kind made by Mr Bignot, is punished severely.”

The commission was informed that Bignot had lost his job at Birmingham due to the case, and been suspended from a role as an England U19 coach.