Max Verstappen shares his ‘most embarrassing F1 moment’ which angered Helmut Marko

Verstappen eventually retired from the race due to a faulty gearbox, which he believes may have been a blessing in disguise after his blunder. He added: “So I just continued, but then within like three laps, my gearbox or, I don’t know, something died, so my car retired. Luckily, maybe, because can you imagine nothing happened?”

However, he admitted that Marko was ‘angry’ at the mistake, which cost Red Bull further ground on Mercedes in a one-side world title fight. “And then yeah, after the race, you know, having the discussion, Helmet was pretty angry at me,” Verstappen continued. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I f****d up’ after he called me in. I mean, what can you say?”