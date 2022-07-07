Millions of drivers warned of fines and penalty points for driving on motorway

“Use common sense – if you’ve overtaken a vehicle in lane one and you’re approaching another, you’d normally be right to remain in the middle lane.”

This comes after a driver sparked debate after he was filmed “hogging” an empty motorway middle lane at 5am.

The original poster of the image, Dave Harford, said the driver had been driving on the M5 middle lane for about a mile, although there didn’t appear to be any other motorists on either side of the road.

Mr Harford said he sees other cars lane hogging on a daily basis.