Categories
Entertainment

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 7, 2022


While this sort of fact was already relatively well-known, if there is one lesson that we can take away from our findings on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, July 7, 2022, it is that you can almost always rely on true crime (or even just crime fiction) to be a hit. Case in point: the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. has a new champion today in the form of the streaming platform’s latest true crime documentary and a hit legal drama that was nowhere to be seen on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. yesterday has made an impressive return to the list. We shall reveal these criminally popular titles – as well as what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today – in our following breakdown below.

James McAvoy in Wanted.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 7, 2022

Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. at Number One on July 7, 2022, is Girl in the Picture – a gripping new documentary from the director of one of the best true crime documentaries on Netflix, Abducted in Plain Sight – followed by former champion Sing 2 and Mean Girls, which is up a peg from yesterday. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises also managed to surpass the new action comedy The Man from Toronto, which now sits above the more serious 2018 action film Final Score. In fact – outside of the somber family drama Leave No Trace in seventh place – the whole bottom half of the list is action movies, with fellow newcomer Wanted – the wonderfully over-the-top 2008 adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic – sitting between the Jason Statham-led Wild Card and Contraband with Mark Wahlberg in the bottom three.

  • 1. Girl in the Picture
  • 2. Sing 2
  • 3. Mean Girls
  • 4. The Dark Knight Rises
  • 5. The Man from Toronto
  • 6. Final Score
  • 7. Leave No Trace
  • 8. Wild Card
  • 9. Wanted
  • 10. Contraband



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.