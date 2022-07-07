Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 7, 2022

While this sort of fact was already relatively well-known, if there is one lesson that we can take away from our findings on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, July 7, 2022, it is that you can almost always rely on true crime (or even just crime fiction) to be a hit. Case in point: the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. has a new champion today in the form of the streaming platform’s latest true crime documentary and a hit legal drama that was nowhere to be seen on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. yesterday has made an impressive return to the list. We shall reveal these criminally popular titles – as well as what else is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today – in our following breakdown below.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – July 7, 2022

Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. at Number One on July 7, 2022, is Girl in the Picture – a gripping new documentary from the director of one of the best true crime documentaries on Netflix, Abducted in Plain Sight – followed by former champion Sing 2 and Mean Girls, which is up a peg from yesterday. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises also managed to surpass the new action comedy The Man from Toronto, which now sits above the more serious 2018 action film Final Score. In fact – outside of the somber family drama Leave No Trace in seventh place – the whole bottom half of the list is action movies, with fellow newcomer Wanted – the wonderfully over-the-top 2008 adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic – sitting between the Jason Statham-led Wild Card and Contraband with Mark Wahlberg in the bottom three.

1. Girl in the Picture

2. Sing 2

3. Mean Girls

4. The Dark Knight Rises

5. The Man from Toronto

6. Final Score

7. Leave No Trace

8. Wild Card

9. Wanted

10. Contraband

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. – July 7, 2022

While it seemed like the new series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer had rested its case yesterday, the Netflix original found its way back on to the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today in the bottom slot as former tenth place holder Grey’s Anatomy managed to rise up a couple pegs. However, the phenomenally popular Stranger Things is still Number One and followed by superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy as back-to-back hit CW series All American and Legacies and new reality competition Snowflake Mountain have also stayed put. Meanwhile, survival show Alone swapped places with host William Shatner’s The UnXplained and The Upshaws are also moving up in popularity.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Umbrella Academy

3. Alone

4. The UnXplained

5. All American

6. Legacies

7. The Upshaws

8. Grey’s Anatomy

9. Snowflake Mountain

10. The Lincoln Lawyer

This is surely not the last we have seen of programs all about crime making a splash on the Netflix Top 10, especially with all the acton-packed upcoming Netflix movies and suspenseful original TV shows on the horizon. Be sure to place your bets now for what people with Netflix subscriptions will be obsessing over in the coming days and we will let you know how you did in our next daily report of the streaming giant’s most popular movies and TV shows.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.