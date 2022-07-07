Netflix’s The Sandman Deliberately Recreates an Error From the Comics

The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman recently revealed that the Netflix adaptation deliberately recreates an error from the comics in the design of one of its sets.

Gaiman explained why the highly-anticipated series intentionally gets the same small but crucial detail wrong in a post on Tumblr. “There are people who ask how committed we are to the comics,” he wrote. “And the answer is, committed enough to actually leave a mistake from the comics in to show that we’re paying attention…” The post is accompanied by an image taken from a scene between Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and the comic book panels by Gaiman and artist Mike Dringenberg that inspired it. In the background of both the live-action still and line art, Desire’s gallery is visible and displays the sigils of The Endless in the wrong order, with Death’s ankh appearing before Destiny’s book.





Gaiman also recently confirmed that The Sandman will use the correct pronunciation of Johanna Constantine’s name. The scribe assured fans that the occult detective (portrayed by Jenna Coleman in the series) will go by “Constan-TYNE” and not “Constan-TEEN”, in keeping with the character’s portrayal in the comics. “Alan Moore named and co-created [John Constantine, who inspired Johanna], and that’s how he pronounced it,” Gaiman said, referencing the original Constantine character’s debut in Swamp Thing #37 by Moore and Rick Veitch and John Totleben.





At the same time, Gaiman remains outspoken about changes The Sandman has made to the comics, particularly the show’s color-blind casting. Referencing the controversy around Black actor Kirby Howell-Baptise landing the role of Death, Gaiman recently insisted that hundreds of actors auditioned who more closely resembled the character physically, but Howell-Baptise was ultimately a better fit for the role. He also reiterated that the comics had already established that Death (like the rest of The Endless) doesn’t have a fixed appearance.

Gaiman went on to describe that his disappointment with the Howard the Duck movie as a teenager is what motivated him to wait until now to push ahead with an adaptation of The Sandman. “I was so excited when I heard George Lucas was making a [Howard the Duck] movie. And then [the film] came out. Howard the Duck became a bad joke. I never wanted that to happen to Sandman, and I saw scripts that would have made that happen,” he said.





The Sandman premieres Friday, Aug. 5 on Netflix.

