NHL Entry Draft 2022 Round 1 live tracker, updates: Canadiens surprise with first pick

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is finally here. We’ll be tracking the picks throughout the night, with reaction from local team experts around the league.
MONTREAL, QC — After months of speculation we have finally made it to draft day as the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from Quebec is set to begin Thursday night.
The Montreal Canadiens made a surprising move on draft night when they opted for Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovský at No. 1 over Shane Wright, who was the longtime favorite to go first overall. Wright fell all the way to fourth.
It’ll be a busy night around the NHL, and we’ll have you covered with tracking the picks right here as the NHL Entry Draft begins at 7 p.m. E.T.
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)
7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT)
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. Arizona Coyotes (from SJ)
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. Chicago Blackhawks (from NYI)
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MT
28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)