NHL Entry Draft 2022 Round 1 live tracker, updates: Canadiens surprise with first pick

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is finally here. We’ll be tracking the picks throughout the night, with reaction from local team experts around the league.

MONTREAL, QC — After months of speculation we have finally made it to draft day as the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from Quebec is set to begin Thursday night. 

The Montreal Canadiens made a surprising move on draft night when they opted for Slovak forward Juraj Slafkovský at No. 1 over Shane Wright, who was the longtime favorite to go first overall. Wright fell all the way to fourth.

It’ll be a busy night around the NHL, and we’ll have you covered with tracking the picks right here as the NHL Entry Draft begins at 7 p.m. E.T.

2022 NHL Entry Draft Pick Tracker:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI)

7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT)

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Arizona Coyotes (from SJ)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. Chicago Blackhawks (from NYI)

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MT

28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL) 



