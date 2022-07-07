One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince’s husband dies at 33 after being struck by lightning

William Friend, 33, was found unconscious on a boat near Masonboro Island on Sunday. Bevin Prince’s friend and fellow actress Odette Annable confirmed his death on Instagram with a heartbreaking post honoring his life.

“The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend,” Annable wrote.

“The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart.

“What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul.

“The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin.