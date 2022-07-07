Palace urged to publish probe into claims Meghan ‘bullied’ staff ‘Public MUST see result’

Buckingham Palace confirmed they had carried out a private investigation into complaints that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had bullied members of staff, claims she has always strongly denied. The investigation was privately funded by a senior royal, thought to be the Queen and looked at how palace staff had handled the complaints rather than the allegations themselves.

A senior palace source said: “Because of the confidentiality of the discussions we have not communicated the detailed recommendations.

“The recommendations have been incorporated within policies and procedures wherever appropriate and policies and procedures have changed.

“So all members of staff, all members of the royal family will be aware of what the policies and procedures are, the revised policies and procedures.”

The palace said that lessons were learned and has introduced improved HR policies, but details of the changes have not been made public.

The investigation was launched in March 2021, and the palace said at the time that changes would be shared.

As a result, Express.co.uk asked readers whether they thought the findings should be published.