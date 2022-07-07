Paul Rudd’s sweet gesture has mum in tears after classmates refused to sign son’s yearbook

“Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness.”

The post went viral, and kind strangers, including some older children at Brody’s school, stepped in and surprised him in class, signing the yearbook for him.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Cassandra explained Brody had been bullied during his two years at the school.

“There’s kids that have pushed him and called him names. Brody has been through a lot,” she said.