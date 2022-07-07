Piers Morgan blasted by PETA over Boris Johnson pig stunt ‘He should know better’

Later, the pig had gone as Piers addressed Mr Johnson directly, stating: “Tonight you lie in your Downing Street sty, refusing to go, behaving like the very greasy piglet the Daily Mail put on its front page last night.”

However, viewers instantly took to social media to question the cruelty of bringing a pig to a television studio.

Animal welfare groups also condemned the action, urging the presenter to leave animals out of his political statements.

Jennifer White, media and communications manager for PETA, stated: “When I called Piers Morgan a pig on Good Morning Britain, I explained to him that they’re highly intelligent, sensitive animals, so he should know better than to use them as props for his shtick.