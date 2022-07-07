Prince George follows Kate’s love for tennis as young royal has lessons with Roger Federer





The eight-time men’s champion said he had met the youngster and given him a tennis lesson. Calling the eight-year-old a “cute” boy, he said he hoped George would continue practising as he grows older. Speaking of their lesson together, Federer said: “At that stage, it’s all about just touching the ball, it’s already good. Same with my boys.” READ MORE: Prince William appears to break royal protocol at Wimbledon

When asked how he felt knowing the prince, who is third in line to the throne, admired him, the tennis star answered: “I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him. “I’m the only player he’s ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player.” The 20-time Grand Slam champion played with George back in 2019, when he visited the Cambridges at their Norfolk residence. The Duchess, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, has been friends with him for years.

Marking the 100 years of the club’s Centre Court on Sunday, he said: “It is great to be here with all the other champions. “I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. “It has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses, and I hope I can come back here one more time.” Kate and William could not hide their joy at seeing Norrie, the British men’s number one and world’s number 12, secure a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 win against Goffin this week.

The couple were pictured cheering him on and suffering at the match’s tougher moments. When he finally reached victory, they tweeted a picture of him with the caption: “What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie.” They later added: “What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!” Norrie will contest his first Grand Slam semi-final, meeting defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.