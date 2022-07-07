Princess Charlotte ‘after own grandmother’s heart’ as Queen’s retreat ‘absolute paradise’





Prince George, eight, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte break up on Friday, and there are two months to fill before they start at a new school with little brother Louis, four, close to their new Windsor home. Royal expert Ingrid Seward says William and Kate will have a raft of plans to keep the children busy.

Ms Seward told The Sun: “The three children are incredibly sporty and, of course, their parents are too. “The focus will very much be on outdoor pursuits, with swimming, fishing, walking, riding and sailing.” While the couple embraced the staycation trend last year, visiting the Scilly Isles, Ingrid believes they’ll be returning to more exotic climes – and calling on Kate’s parents for babysitting duties. She further said: “It’s a long holiday so I suspect that Carole and Michael Middleton, as grandparents, will probably have the kids to themselves for a little bit of the summer.

“They usually go up to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen and the rest of the family for a while and, this year, I think they will also go abroad for a short time, probably to Mustique, because William and Kate will want a change of scenery.” Over the August bank holiday weekend it’s traditional for the royals to gather at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the Queen spends her summer. Ms Seward said: “The Queen loves being in Balmoral. “William has a house in the grounds, Tam Na Ghar, which was a gift to him and Harry from the Queen Mother and is down a deer track from Prince Charles’ Birkhall home.” READ MORE: Prince Harry told Royal Family tensions ‘irrelevant’ to status change

“Charlotte’s mad about ponies, so she is a girl after her own grandmother’s heart. “All the kids love it up there because they have picnics every day and sometimes at night they have family barbecues, which were always a favourite of Prince Philip. “And kids don’t care about the midges and the rain.”