Princess Charlotte ‘keeps holding hands’ with Prince Louis in sign of ‘protection’

Louis’ antics over the Platinum Jubilee weekend were the highlight for many.

He was pictured being a typical four-year-old, pulling faces and sitting on the laps of family members – including his grandfather, the Prince of Wales – during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, sat behind the young royal with his two daughters Mia, aged eight, and four-year-old Lena.

Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mr Tindall said: “Louis was just wanting to have fun, and my two are always mischievous, so it was (about) trying to keep a lid on.

“There were a lot of sweets out back there, so they had complete sugar highs.

“It’s tough for them, they’re all young sitting there from two to five or whatever, it’s a long time, as any parent knows you just do what needs to be done.”

