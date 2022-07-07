Queen ‘curtailed’ Prince William and Kate using a helicopter ‘She was uncomfortable’





The Queen was reportedly “uncomfortable” with the amount of time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were using the helicopter and this led to the cut back. Speaking to the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal commentator Richard Palmer discussed the Queen’s demands, particularly amid the controversy surrounding the Royal Family’s spending.

Following the row over their spending, Mr Palmer said: "Then they are vunerable because then you see pictures of the Cambridge family flying up by helicopter. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with that a little bit. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family travelling by helicopter." He added: "I think there was partly a bit more going on behind the scenes.

"I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending travelling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters." Mr Palmer continued: "People in the Cambridges' camp would say actually that didn't happen very often at all. "Other people seemed to imply that it was happening a bit more than the Queen wanted it to happen." He concluded: "For whatever reason, the Queen let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges travelling as a family by helicoper because of the possibilty of a crash. This was, because, not only would the heir to the throne [William] be involved but also the risk of the "third, fourth, fifth in line to throne being wiped out in the crash".

It was previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been muling over a potential move to Windsor. The couple have chosen Adelaide Cottage as their new residence. The four-bedroom home is situated on the Queen's Windsor estate and the couple, along with their three children, are set to move in this summer.

According to the Sunday Times, the couple will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The property is a 10-minute walk away from Frogmore Cottage, the property where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived.