Railway chaos rages on as outdated rule causes Unions to make renewed strike threat





The old-fashioned ‘rest day’ rule for Sundays means that train services may no longer run on Sundays. Those train drivers who choose to have their entitled ‘day of rest’ on Sundays may force railway operators to cancel masses of train services every weekend.

The news comes weeks after the RMT union held a strike over pay and work conditions that sparked travel disruption across the nation. Under the ‘rest day’ rule, volunteer railway workers would have to work on Sundays to allow those who do not wish to work the time off while still keeping the system running. It has been reported that Rail chiefs are concerned that such an event would see up to 50 percent of the trains on one of Britain’s largest contracts cancelled. Avanti West Coast has struggled with the impact of the pandemic following a backlog on driver training and increased sick leave due to Covid recovery.

The railway company also has an unusually high number of early retirements and have subsequently struggled to replace its drivers. An industry source said: “Drivers are not doing rest-day working on Sundays which, combined with increasing levels of sickness, could result in 80 to 100 trains being cancelled.” This comes after last weekend saw 35 out of 200 services cancelled. The source added: “This is a classic example of stone-age working practices – Sunday being treated as not a normal working day, despite it being a seven-day-a-week network and drivers being very well paid. READ MORE:Boris blasted for ‘irresponsible’ sacking of Gove

“Drivers are not volunteering to do Sundays and can’t be compelled to do so.” Unions have renewed their threats of further strike action and on Wednesday members of the Transport Salaried Staff’s Association voted to support strike action at LNER and c2c. The general secretary of RMT Union, Mick Lynch has urged rail workers to prepare for “the fight of our lifetime” at their annual meeting ahead of a summer of railway chaos. The general secretary of Aslef train drivers’ union, Mark Whelan has warned the Government that there will be a summer of discontent as union bosses plan a mass walkout. DON’T MISS:

The walkout led by three union bosses would see as little as one in 10 trains running. The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For millions more people, rail is now a choice, not a necessity. “Anything that stops people choosing rail threatens the future of the network and the jobs of those on it.” He added that due to more people working from home, the majority of the railway income comes from weekend services but that due to the Sunday ‘rest day’ rule and the reliance upon voluntary workers, not enough trains can be run. Mr Shapps called such practices “indefensible” and accused the Unions of continuing to defend them.