Release Date, Leaks, Patch Notes & More

Warzone Pacific isn’t quite the hit that Activision would have hoped as many problems have plagued the game since its release. With Warzone 2 on the horizon, the final few Pacific seasons need to do everything they can to retain players and bring back those who have left the game.

Looking forward to Season 5, could this finally be the breakthrough that is needed or will it just be more of the same? Here’s everything we know about the next Warzone Pacific season so far…

Warzone Pacific Season 5 Release Date

Let’s start nice and simple, Warzone Pacific Season 5 is set to start on Wednesday, 24 August which is the same day that Season 4 ends.

This is standard practice for new Warzone seasons and we aren’t expecting any sweeping changes to how this is done for Season 5.

Warzone Pacific Season 5 Patch Notes

The Patch Notes for Season 5 should be our around the time that the update drops. Here, we will learn a lot more about the smaller and more intricate changes being made to the game.

This can include weapon damage, bug fixes and even changes to the in-game economy. For the larger changes, we’ll look out for a content roadmap which should be out before Season 5 goes live.

What Content Is Coming?

Predicting what may arrive in Season 5 isn’t too tricky. With a few years of Warzone content in the archives, each new season has a fairly standard template that it follows.

When Warzone Pacific Season 5 lands, we can expect a new Battle Pass with over 100 tiers of content including new weapons, operators and other cosmetics like weapon charms.

On top of this there may be changes made to the map, seasonal events added to the calendar and a healthy rotation of game modes throughout the season.