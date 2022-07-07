Sam Heughan movies and TV shows: What else has Outlander Jamie Fraser actor starred in?

To Olivia

Heughan featured in the drama To Olivia, which charted the true story of author Roald Dahl and actress Patricia Neal.

To Olivia was based on Stephen Michael Shearer’s biography An Unquiet Life and focused on Neal and Dahl’s marriage, particularly the death of their daughter Olivia Twenty Dahl at the age of seven.

Led by Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes, Heughan portrayed Hollywood actor Paul Newman.

Newman was Neal’s co-star on her 1963 Oscar-winning movie Hud, which she made while dealing with the grief of Olivia’s death the year prior.

According to IMDb, Heughan is next starring in the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back to Me opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas with the movie in post-production.

He is appearing in Everest with Ewan McGregor, Mark Strong and Juno Temple, which charts to attempts by British mountain climber George Mallory to scale the world’s highest mountain during the 1920s.

Outlander season 7 is in production and season 6 is streaming on STARZPLAY now