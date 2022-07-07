Sam Underhill starts as England make four changes for second Test against Australia in Brisbane

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



England loosehead Mako Vunipola says he and his teammates must focus on their individual roles and perform for the full eighty minutes in the second Test against Australia

Sam Underhill has come in to start for England in the back-row in place of Tom Curry for the second Test vs Australia, as Eddie Jones makes four changes to a side seeking to remain in the Test series, live on Sky Sports.

Flanker Curry will play no further part in the series after suffering his third concussion in six months last week, while Underhill leapfrogs fellow back-row options Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis to start – the former having come off the bench and provided a noticeable impact in Perth.

The other changes each see Jones pull a surprise, with two debutants and a further player making his first start.

Uncapped Leicester Tigers back Guy Porter starts at centre for Joe Marchant, uncapped Northampton back Tommy Freeman is on the left wing in place of Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga, and Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet is at scrum-half for his first start in place of Danny Care – who is dropped to the bench.

Jones resists the temptation to start Henry Arundell after his stunning impact off the bench last week, with the London Irish man named among the replacements again.

Wasps flanker Willis comes onto a replacements bench in the only other squad change, as part of a 6-2 split of forwards to backs.

Defeat at Suncorp Stadium would spell the end for England’s hopes in Australia for their three-Test series – only victory will take them to a third-Test decider after a first loss to the Wallabies since 2015 last week.

Freddie Steward and Jack Nowell complete the back-three with Freeman, while Owen Farrell – the only starting back over the age of 25 – starts again at inside centre, this time alongside Porter – the ninth different No 13 to start under Jones.

Marcus Smith starts at fly-half alongside Van Poortvliet, while the front-row is unchanged in the shape of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart.

Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill form the second row pairing, with skipper Courtney Lawes again at blindside flanker and Billy Vunipola at No 8 alongside Underhill.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes and Ollie Chessum form the rest of the replacements with Ludlam, Willis, Care and Arundell.

England flanker Tom Curry misses the Test and the rest of the tour due to concussion

“We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team. There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take,” Jones said on Thursday.

“We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane.

“This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance.”

The Wallabies have made six changes to their starting XV, much of it enforced after a number of injuries.

Full-back Tom Banks, wing Andrew Kellaway, centre Len Ikitau and out-half Quade Cooper all drop out injured in the backline, and are replaced by Jordan Petaia, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami and Noah Lolesio respectively.

In the forwards, the suspended Darcy Swain is replaced by Matt Philip, while outstanding tighthead prop Taniela Tupou returns to start for Allan Alaalatoa.

Team News

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Guy Porter, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes (c), 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Jack Willis, 22 Danny Care, 23 Henry Arundell.

Australia: 15 Jordan Petaia, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White; 1 Angus Bell, 2 David Porecki, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Matt Philip, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 James Slipper, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 James O’Connor, 23 Izaia Perese.

