Spirit again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal, another win for rival suitor JetBlue

A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines, another postponement and a win for competing suitor JetBlue Airways, which wants to buy Spirit outright.
It is the third time Spirit has postponed the vote.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
Source link