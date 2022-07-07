Spirit again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal, another win for rival suitor JetBlue

A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines, another postponement and a win for competing suitor JetBlue Airways, which wants to buy Spirit outright.

It is the third time Spirit has postponed the vote.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.