Categories
Business

Spirit again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal, another win for rival suitor JetBlue


A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Spirit Airlines is again delaying a shareholder vote set for Friday on its deal to merge with Frontier Airlines, another postponement and a win for competing suitor JetBlue Airways, which wants to buy Spirit outright.

It is the third time Spirit has postponed the vote.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.